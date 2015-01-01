|
The psychological examination interview is the central method used by traffic psychology experts as part of the driving fitness assessment. The German Society for Traffic Psychology (DGVP) has prepared a position paper on the extent to which conducting the psychological examination interview via online media would raise technical, methodological and data protection concerns. The reason for the positioning was the infection protection measures in the context of the Covid19 pandemic: the DGVP already submitted a statement on the subject to the Federal Ministry of Transport in January 2021. Based on the statement, a position paper was created, which is now available in an updated and revised form. The legal requirements for the psychological examination interview are presented in the introduction. The “four-eye setting” is adopted as the form of organization for the conversation. The question will be examined as to whether it is possible for the assessor to form a personal impression during video contact in a comparable form to personal contact. For this purpose, methodological and technical aspects are considered, as well as aspects of data protection and data security. It is noted that there are significant concerns about conducting a psychological examination interview via an online procedure. Online explorations cannot be confirmed by the professional society as the state of the art. There is currently no scientific evidence that an online examination interview is at least as reliable in terms of prognostic quality as the conventional exploration method. The use of online methods in psychotherapy is also not comparable to the psychological examination interview. Basic studies on the online/video-supported psychological examination interview are required, which could clarify the questions/challenges and the effects of the new method with regard to the quality of the findings, work ergonomics and legal aspects.
Language: de
Aufzeichnung; Bewertung; Datenerfassung; Datenschutz; Fahreignung; Interview; Kommunikation; Psychologische Untersuchung; Qualität; Verfahren