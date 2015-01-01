Abstract

The psychological examination interview is the central method used by traffic psychology experts as part of the driving fitness assessment. The German Society for Traffic Psychology (DGVP) has prepared a position paper on the extent to which conducting the psychological examination interview via online media would raise technical, methodological and data protection concerns. The reason for the positioning was the infection protection measures in the context of the Covid19 pandemic: the DGVP already submitted a statement on the subject to the Federal Ministry of Transport in January 2021. Based on the statement, a position paper was created, which is now available in an updated and revised form. The legal requirements for the psychological examination interview are presented in the introduction. The “four-eye setting” is adopted as the form of organization for the conversation. The question will be examined as to whether it is possible for the assessor to form a personal impression during video contact in a comparable form to personal contact. For this purpose, methodological and technical aspects are considered, as well as aspects of data protection and data security. It is noted that there are significant concerns about conducting a psychological examination interview via an online procedure. Online explorations cannot be confirmed by the professional society as the state of the art. There is currently no scientific evidence that an online examination interview is at least as reliable in terms of prognostic quality as the conventional exploration method. The use of online methods in psychotherapy is also not comparable to the psychological examination interview. Basic studies on the online/video-supported psychological examination interview are required, which could clarify the questions/challenges and the effects of the new method with regard to the quality of the findings, work ergonomics and legal aspects.



Das Psychologische Untersuchungsgespräch ist die zentrale Methode der verkehrspsychologischen Gutachter im Rahmen der Fahreignungsbegutachtung. Die Deutsche Gesellschaft für Verkehrspsychologie e.V. (DGVP) hat ein Positionspapier dazu erstellt, inwieweit eine Durchführung des Psychologischen Untersuchungsgesprächs über Online-Medien fachliche, methodische und datenschutzrechtliche Bedenken aufwerfen würde. Anlass für die Positionierung gaben die Infektionsschutzmaßnahmen im Rahmen der Covid19-Pandemie: die DGVP hat im Januar 2021 zur Thematik bereits eine Stellungnahme an das Bundesverkehrsministerium abgegeben. Auf Grundlage der Stellungnahme wurde ein Positionspapier erstellt, das mittlerweile in aktualisierter und überarbeiteter Form vorliegt. Dargestellt werden einleitend die rechtlichen Vorgaben zum Psychologischen Untersuchungsgespräch. Als Organisationsform für das Gespräch wird das "Vier-Augen-Setting" angenommen. Es wird der Frage nachgegangen, ob die persönliche Eindrucksbildung durch den/die Gutachter/in bei einem Video-Kontakt in vergleichbarer Form wie bei einem persönlichen Kontakt möglich ist. Dazu werden methodische und technische Aspekte betrachtet wie auch Aspekte des Datenschutzes und der Datensicherheit. Festgestellt wird, dass es erhebliche Bedenken gegen die Durchführung eines Psychologischen Untersuchungsgesprächs über ein Online-Verfahren gibt. Online-Explorationen können von Seiten der Fachgesellschaft nicht als Stand der Wissenschaft bestätigt werden. Aktuell gibt es keine wissenschaftlichen Erkenntnisse, dass ein Online-Untersuchungsgespräch im Sinne der Prognosegüte mindestens ebenso zuverlässig ist, wie die herkömmliche Explorationsmethode. Auch sei die Anwendung von Online-Methoden in der Psychotherapie nicht mit dem Psychologischen Untersuchungsgespräch vergleichbar. Erforderlich seien Grundlagenstudien zum online-/videogestützten Psychologischen Untersuchungsgespräch, welche die Fragen/Herausforderungen und die Auswirkungen der neuen Methode im Hinblick auf die Güte der Befunderhebung, die Arbeitsergonomie sowie bezüglich rechtlicher Gesichtspunkte klären könnten.

