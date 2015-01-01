Abstract

Vehicle-vehicle cooperation technology can improve the traffic capacity and the safety of vehicles. This article focuses on the common lane changing scenarios, based on vehicle-vehicle coordination, an autonomous lane-changing cooperation method is put forward. Firstly, the framework of cooperative lane changing is established, considering the driving safety, comfort and road traffic efficiency, an ideal trajectory model of lane changing based on fifth-order polynomials is established. Secondly, considering the demands of vehicles in the traffic environment, four cooperative schemes are proposed, according to the ideal trajectory, an evaluation function is established to obtain the optimal lane changing scheme. Finally, in order to verify the feasibility of the cooperative schemes, using two common scenarios of low speed and high speed, the cooperative schemes are verification, and the results show that the proposed optimal cooperative schemes are reasonable.

