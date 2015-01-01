Abstract

Road accidents are a significant cause of death and injuries worldwide, often attributed to risky driving behavior. This article aims to understand the factors contributing to unsafe driving practices in an urban setting in Ecuador using a decision tree. Data was collected through observation of drivers in Loja city, focusing on seat belt compliance and distractions caused by cellphone usage while driving. The study categorized drivers into four conditions based on seat belt use and cellphone distraction: n00 (no seat belt, distracted), n01 (no seat belt, not distracted), n10 (seat belt used, distracted), and n11 (seat belt used, not distracted).



RESULTS showed that non-compliance with seat belt use and distractions was higher on Mondays, and solo drivers were more likely to engage in risky behaviors. Compliance increased when drivers and passengers were older adults or when transporting multiple passengers. Taxis and private vehicles located farther from the economic center displayed less risky behavior, whereas vehicles from companies/institutions had higher non-compliance with seat belt use. The study emphasizes the importance of implementing laws requiring seat belt use and prohibiting cellphone usage while driving, along with educational campaigns. Additionally, targeted interventions should be designed based on factors influencing seat belt use and distracted driving to promote safer practices. It is crucial to expand data collection to include other risky driving behaviors and multiple cities to enhance the study's generalizability. In conclusion, this research provides valuable insights into the factors contributing to risky driving behavior in an urban Ecuadorian context, highlighting the need for comprehensive strategies to improve road safety and reduce accidents and injuries caused by unsafe driving practices.

