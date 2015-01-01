|
García-Ramírez Y, Reyes-Bueno F, Febres JD. Adv. Transp. Stud. 2023; 61: 383-396.
Road accidents are a significant cause of death and injuries worldwide, often attributed to risky driving behavior. This article aims to understand the factors contributing to unsafe driving practices in an urban setting in Ecuador using a decision tree. Data was collected through observation of drivers in Loja city, focusing on seat belt compliance and distractions caused by cellphone usage while driving. The study categorized drivers into four conditions based on seat belt use and cellphone distraction: n00 (no seat belt, distracted), n01 (no seat belt, not distracted), n10 (seat belt used, distracted), and n11 (seat belt used, not distracted).
Language: en
Case Study; Crash Factors; Driver; Driver Behaviour; Road Safety