Abstract

This study retrospectively analyzed the development of drunk driving in Hamburg. In the research period from 2016 to 2021 a total of 12,879 blood alcohol protocols were evaluated. The relevant results show that since 2017, an increasing trend in the number of cases can be observed. Thus, a percentage increase of 21.9 % occurred from 2017 to 2021 (2017: 1,949 offenses; 2021: 2,377 offenses). In contrast, the accident involvement decreased from 40 % (2017) to 34 % (2021). In terms of gender distribution, there is a male dominance with a participation rate of 85 %. Most of the recorded cases have a relative constant mean blood alcohol content (BAC) of 1.3 ‰ to 1.4 ‰ over the years. With regard to the distribution of BAC in per mille classes, the largest percentage is found in the range of 1.10 ‰ - 1.59 ‰ with an average of 30.5 %. Since 2021, the age of the delinquents has been sporadically documented and showed an average age of 36 years. Above an age of 70 years, alcohol influence in road traffic does not play a relevant role. In the medical examination, the most frequently diagnosed level of drunkenness was "light-grade" and "medium-grade". In addition, it is clear that the higher the blood alcohol level, the higher the assessment of the level of drunkenness. Concerning the vehicle type distribution, a percentage decrease of motor vehicle drivers from approximately 83 % (2016) to approximately 66 % (2021) can be seen. In contrast, a notable increase of 132.7 % of small electric vehicle users showed up from 2019 to 2021 (2019: 150 cases; 2021: 349 cases).



Keywords: Ethanol impaired driving



Im Rahmen dieser Untersuchung wurde retrospektiv die Entwicklung der Trunkenheitsfahrten im Hamburger Straßenverkehr analysiert. Im Untersuchungszeitraum von 2016 bis 2021 wurden insgesamt 12.879 Blutalkoholprotokolle ausgewertet. Es zeigt sich seit 2017 eine leicht steigende Tendenz der Fallzahlen. Es gab eine prozentuale Steigung von 21,9 % vom Jahr 2017 bis zum Jahr 2021 (2017: 1.949 Delikte; 2021: 2.377 Delikte). Im Gegensatz hierzu sank die prozentuale Unfallbeteiligung von 40 % (2017) auf 34 % (2021) etwas ab. In der Geschlechterverteilung herrscht eine männliche Dominanz mit einer Beteiligung von 85 %. Des Weiteren zeigt sich, dass der Großteil der erfassten Fälle über die Jahre hinweg einen relativ konstanten Mittelwert der Blutalkoholkonzentrationen (BAK) von 1,3 Promille bis 1,4 Promille aufweisen. Im Hinblick auf die Verteilung der BAK in Promilleklassen findet sich der größte prozentuale Anteil mit durchschnittlich 30,5 % im Bereich von 1,10 Promille - 1,59 Promille wieder. Seit 2021 wird sporadisch das Alter mitdokumentiert. Dabei zeigt sich, dass das Durchschnittsalter der Delinquenten bei 36 Jahren liegt. Über einem Lebensalter von 70 Jahren spielt Alkoholeinfluss im Straßenverkehr keine relevante Rolle. In der ärztlichen Untersuchung wurde am häufigsten der Trunkenheitsgrad "leichtgradig" und "mittelgradig" diagnostiziert. Außerdem wird deutlich, dass mit steigendem Promillewert auch die Begutachtung des Trunkenheitsgrades höher ausfällt. Wird die Fahrzeugtypverteilung betrachtet, so ist eine prozentuale Abnahme der Fahrer von Kraftfahrzeugen von circa 83 % (2016) auf circa 66 % (2021) erkennbar. Im Gegensatz hierzu zeigte sich vom Jahr 2019 auf das Jahr 2021 eine erwähnenswerte Zunahme der Nutzer von Elektrokleinstfahrzeugen von 132,7 % (2019: 150 Fälle; 2021: 349 Fälle).

