Citation
Stift O, Muller A, Puschel K. Blutalkohol 2023; 60(4): 280-292.
Vernacular Title
Verkehrsdelikte im Hamburger Straßenverkehr unter Alkoholeinfluss (2016-2021)
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, International Committee on Alcohol, Drugs and Traffic Safety and Bund gegen Alkohol und Drogen im Straßenverkehr, Publisher Steintor Verlag)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This study retrospectively analyzed the development of drunk driving in Hamburg. In the research period from 2016 to 2021 a total of 12,879 blood alcohol protocols were evaluated. The relevant results show that since 2017, an increasing trend in the number of cases can be observed. Thus, a percentage increase of 21.9 % occurred from 2017 to 2021 (2017: 1,949 offenses; 2021: 2,377 offenses). In contrast, the accident involvement decreased from 40 % (2017) to 34 % (2021). In terms of gender distribution, there is a male dominance with a participation rate of 85 %. Most of the recorded cases have a relative constant mean blood alcohol content (BAC) of 1.3 ‰ to 1.4 ‰ over the years. With regard to the distribution of BAC in per mille classes, the largest percentage is found in the range of 1.10 ‰ - 1.59 ‰ with an average of 30.5 %. Since 2021, the age of the delinquents has been sporadically documented and showed an average age of 36 years. Above an age of 70 years, alcohol influence in road traffic does not play a relevant role. In the medical examination, the most frequently diagnosed level of drunkenness was "light-grade" and "medium-grade". In addition, it is clear that the higher the blood alcohol level, the higher the assessment of the level of drunkenness. Concerning the vehicle type distribution, a percentage decrease of motor vehicle drivers from approximately 83 % (2016) to approximately 66 % (2021) can be seen. In contrast, a notable increase of 132.7 % of small electric vehicle users showed up from 2019 to 2021 (2019: 150 cases; 2021: 349 cases).
Language: de
Keywords
Alter; Blutalkoholgehalt; Fahrzeug; Frau; Mann; Rechtsübertreter; Statistische Analyse; Trunkenheit; Unfall; Verteilung (allg)