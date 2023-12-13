SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

González Moreno A, Molero Jurado MDM. Behav. Sci. (Basel) 2023; 13(12).

(Copyright © 2023, MDPI: Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute)

10.3390/bs13120988

38131844

PMC10740905

Adolescence brings with it a number of problems such as school violence. To reduce stress and increase the well-being of students, it is necessary to enhance certain skills such as prosocial behaviours, resilience, and creative self-efficacy. This cross-sectional study investigated the impact of prosocial behaviours and creative self-efficacy on school violence, stress, and resilience in adolescent students. A total of 743 students aged 14-19 years participated. The results revealed positive correlations between the dimensions of prosocial behaviours, creative self-efficacy, and resilience, and negative correlations with perceived stress. Differences were also observed in the relationship between prosocial behaviours, school violence, and stress. Mediation models indicated that creative self-efficacy acted as a mediator between prosocial behaviours and resilience. In addition, stress was found to moderate the relationship between prosocial behaviours and resilience. This study provides evidence on how prosocial behaviours, resilience, and creative self-efficacy act as a positive element in adolescence.


adolescents; resilience; stress; creative self-efficacy; prosocial behaviour; school violence

