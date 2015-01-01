Abstract

BACKGROUND: Severe falls escalate the risk of future falls and functional decline as indicated by recent global guidelines. To establish effective falls prevention, individuals at highest risk must be thoroughly studied and, therefore, successfully recruited.



OBJECTIVE: Recruiting from an emergency department (ED) may mitigate common selection biases, such as overrepresentation of individuals with a higher social status and healthier lifestyle. However, this approach presents unique challenges due to ED-specific conditions. Hence, we present the successes and challenges of an ED-based recruitment for an observational study.



METHODS: The SeFallED study targets older adults aged ≥60 years, who present to either of two hospitals in Oldenburg after a fall without subsequent admission. A study nurse addressed individuals in the EDs. Subsequently, potential participants were contacted by phone to arrange a home visit for obtaining written consent. Data of participants were compared with total admissions during the recruitment period to determine recruitment rate and compare patients' characteristics.



RESULTS: Over 1.500 individuals met the inclusion criteria. Of these, 288 participants were successfully recruited. Most patients presented to the ED outside of the study team's working hours, and some opted not to participate (main reason: too unwell (40%)). Compared to working hours, a participant was recruited every 14 h. Comparing characteristics, a trend towards better health and younger age was observed.



CONCLUSION: ED-based recruitment offers the opportunity to include more diverse individuals in falls prevention. To achieve adequate sample sizes, flexibility in working days and hours of the research team are obligatory. TRIAL REGISTRATION: DRKS00025949.

Language: en