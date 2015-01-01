Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Changes to healthcare delivery organization that have occurred to protect people from the virus COVID-19 may have led to harmful consequences to pregnant women intensifying obstetric violence. Prevalence of obstetric violence in Ecuador is high with a range between 30 and 70% approximately.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was performed with the participation of 1298 women who answered EPREVO questionnaire from June 2021 to January 2022. Obstetrics characteristics' relationship before and during COVID-19 were examined using Fisher exact test.



RESULTS: From 1598 respondents, 1284 (80.4%) gave birth before March 2020 Most of the participants (73.6%; CI:73.59-73.61) experienced obstetric violence during childbirth. Vaginal examination, enemas and genital shaving, episiotomy and cesarean section decreased significantly as well as rooming with the baby during the pandemic. Half of the women did not breastfeed the baby in the first hour but there were not statistically significant differences between giving birth before or during the infection from COVID-19.



CONCLUSIONS: Levels of obstetric violence in Ecuador remains high but without major differences due to the COVID-19 pandemic, however some harmful medical practices considered as obstetric violence decreased but maybe to the fear to be infected by the virus.

