Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In the USA, an estimated 45% of veterans personally own firearms. Firearm access increases the risk of suicide, so suicide prevention efforts in the US Department of Defense (DoD) focus on lethal means safety, including reducing firearm access. Spouse input may enhance effective messaging and intervention delivery of lethal means safety. This study used qualitative methods to explore the perspectives of military spouses or partners on personal firearm storage, including at-home decisions, on-base storage and existing messaging from the DoD.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: Qualitative data were obtained using 1:1 interviews and focus groups with spouses/partners of US military service members (active duty, Reserve, National Guard, recently separated from the military) and representatives from military support organisations. Sessions focused on personal firearm storage (at home or on military installations) and military messaging around secure firearm storage and firearm suicide prevention. Data were analysed using a team-based, mixed deductive-inductive approach.



RESULTS: Across 56 participants (August 2022-March 2023), the themes were variability in current home firearm storage and spousal participation in decision-making; uncertainty about firearm storage protocols on military installations; mixed awareness of secure firearm storage messaging from the military; and uncertainty about procedures or protocols for removing firearm access for an at-risk person.



CONCLUSION: US military spouses are important messengers for firearm safety and suicide prevention, but they are currently underutilised. Tailored prevention campaigns should consider spousal dynamics and incorporate education about installation procedures.

Language: en