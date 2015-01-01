|
Citation
|
Betz ME, Meza K, Friedman K, Moceri-Brooks J, Johnson ML, Simonetti J, Baker JC, Bryan CJ, Anestis MD. BMJ Mil. Health 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, BMJ Publishing Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38135459
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: In the USA, an estimated 45% of veterans personally own firearms. Firearm access increases the risk of suicide, so suicide prevention efforts in the US Department of Defense (DoD) focus on lethal means safety, including reducing firearm access. Spouse input may enhance effective messaging and intervention delivery of lethal means safety. This study used qualitative methods to explore the perspectives of military spouses or partners on personal firearm storage, including at-home decisions, on-base storage and existing messaging from the DoD.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Suicide & self-harm; PUBLIC HEALTH; QUALITATIVE RESEARCH