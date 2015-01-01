Abstract

To investigate individual and contextual factors associated with seeking treatment for traumatic dental injuries. A cross-sectional study was conducted with 739 pairs of guardians and children. Guardians answered a questionnaire addressing sociodemographic characteristics, seeking treatment for a tooth injury in the child, and the Oral Health Literacy-Adult Questionnaire. Descriptive analysis and unadjusted and adjusted multilevel Poisson regression analysis (p<0.05). The prevalence of seeking treatment for traumatic dental injury was 44.7%. Sociodemographic variables associated were white skin of the child (PR = 1.30; 95% CI: 1.08-1.76), mother's age older than 35 years (PR = 1.70; 95% CI: 1.50-1.90), married parents (PR = 1.93; 95% CI: 1.70-2.23), guardians with more than eight years of schooling (PR = 2.00; 95% CI: 1.76-2.23), with adequate oral health literacy (PR = 3.33; 95% CI: 3.01-3.62) and the daily use of electronic devices by the child (PR = 1.26; 95% CI: 1.02-1.50). On the contextual level, attending a private school (PR = 1.77; 95% CI: 1.02-3.05) and the number of primary care units with oral health teams in the school district (PR = 1.78; 95% CI: 1.12-2.38) remained associated. Among the children who suffered TDI, adequate oral health literacy on the part of the parents stood out among the factors associated with seeking treatment.

Language: en