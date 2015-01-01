Abstract

Tears of the latissimus dorsi and/or teres major tendons are uncommon, with no definitive management. Surgical repair has been reported in high-level athletes, mostly in baseball players. Simultaneous tears of both latissimus dorsi and teres major tendons are rare, with little known of surgical intervention outcomes. We report on the first published case of surgical repair of both latissimus dorsi and teres major tendon tears from a water-skiing injury in a 45-year-old male with favorable outcomes.

Language: en