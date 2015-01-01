Abstract

BACKGROUND: The daily demands of type 1 diabetes management may jeopardize adolescents' mental health. We aimed to assess anxiety and depression symptoms by broad-scale, tablet-based outpatient screening in adolescents with type 1 diabetes in Germany.



METHODS: Adolescent patients with type 1 diabetes mellitus (n = 2,394; mean age 15.4 y [SD 2.0]; 50.7% male) were screened for anxiety (GAD-7) and depression symptoms (PHQ-9) by self-report questionnaires and linked to clinical data from the DPV patient registry. Logistic regression was used to estimate the contribution of clinical parameters to positive screening results.



RESULTS: Altogether, 30.2% showed a positive screening (score ≥ 7 in either test), and 11.3% reported suicidal ideations or self-harm. Patients with anxiety and depression symptoms were older (15.7 y [CI 15.5-15.8] vs. 15.3 y [CI 15.2-15.4]; p < 0.0001), had higher HbA1c levels (7.9% [CI 7.8-8.0] (63 mmol/mol) vs. 7.5% [CI 7.4-7.5] (58 mmol/mol); p < 0.0001), and had higher hospitalization rates. Females (adjusted odds ratio (aOR) 2.66 [CI 2.21-3.19]; p < 0.0001), patients > 15 years (aOR 1.40 [1.16-1.68]; p < 0.001), who were overweight (aOR 1.40 [CI 1.14-1.71]; p = 0.001), with HbA1c > 9% (> 75 mmol/mol; aOR 2.58 [1.83-3.64]; each p < 0.0001), with a migration background (aOR 1.46 [CI 1.17-1.81]; p < 0.001), or smoking (aOR 2.72 [CI 1.41-5.23]; p = 0.003) had a higher risk. Regular exercise was a significant protective factor (aOR 0.65 [CI 0.51-0.82]; p < 0.001). Advanced diabetes technologies did not influence screening outcomes.



CONCLUSIONS: Electronic mental health screening was implemented in 42 centers in parallel, and outcomes showed an association with clinical parameters from sociodemographic, lifestyle, and diabetes-related data. It should be integrated into holistic patient counseling, enabling early recognition of mild mental health symptoms for preventive measures. Females were disproportionally adversely affected. The use of advanced diabetes technologies did not yet reduce the odds of anxiety and depression symptoms in this cross-sectional assessment.

