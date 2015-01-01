SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Sapkale B, Sawal A. Cureus 2023; 15(11): e49144.

(Copyright © 2023, Curēus)

10.7759/cureus.49144

38130507

PMC10733572

This article focuses on attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in males of the adult age group, exploring its causes and diagnosis. ADHD is commonly identified in children and teenagers, often leading to academic difficulties. Diagnosing adult ADHD involves evaluating recent symptoms, assessing childhood history, examining functional impairment, obtaining developmental and mental health backgrounds, and ruling out other psychiatric conditions. The diagnostic assessment primarily relies on patient interviews, though input from family members and other sources can be valuable. Men and women show differences in ADHD symptoms and associated neurological conditions, with males more frequently diagnosed with ADHD. Inattention, hyperactivity, and impulsivity are signs of ADHD. The difficulties in identifying adult ADHD and separating it from behavioural problems are covered in the essay. It also explores the various symptoms of ADHD in children and adults and their impact on daily life. The causes of ADHD involve abnormalities in brain structure and function, as well as genetic factors. Treatment options for adult ADHD encompass medication, education, skill training, and psychological counselling. While medications can help manage symptoms, they do not provide a cure. The article concludes by emphasizing the need for a healthy lifestyle alongside therapy and medication to manage ADHD symptoms effectively.


adhd treatment; adult adhd; attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (adhd); attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (adhd); complex attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (adhd)

