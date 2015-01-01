Abstract

We report a Munchausen syndrome by proxy (MSBP) case, which presented as pharyngeal dysphagia and an acquired tracheoesophageal fistula (TEF). A six-month-old Saudi male presented with fever, persistent oral ulcers, intermittent bleeding from the ulcers, failure to thrive (FTT), poor appetite, and possible genetic disease. He had a history of recurring admissions due to infections, including those affecting the chest, ear, and bowel. Additionally, he tested positive for vancomycin-resistant enterococcus. There was no history of surgical procedures or blood transfusions. Due to the patient's nutritional status, a gastrostomy tube was inserted. The patient had recurrent bleeding from the tracheostomy tube during the hospital stay despite normal coagulation and platelet profile. Consequently, after diagnostic laryngoscopy, the otolaryngologist specialist pointed out that such retropharyngeal injuries are seen in patients with inflicted injuries, which is, in this case, caused by the mother, as she was the only one with the child during the recurrent bleeding episodes. Thus, we describe a clinical instance of MSBP, especially imitating pharyngeal dysphagia, leading to a delayed diagnosis. We advise adding MSBP to the possible diagnoses upon encountering pharyngeal dysphagia and oral ulcers.

