Abstract

BACKGROUND: Falls represent a significant and growing public health issue among older adults worldwide. This study provides a comprehensive analysis of the trends in the incidence, prevalence, and disability burden of falls among older adults in Saudi Arabia over 29 years, with a focus on gender disparities.



METHODS: Utilizing the Global Burden of Disease (GBD) Study data, this observational analysis tracked the epidemiology of falls from 1990 to 2019. The study employed ICD-9 and ICD-10 codes to identify falls, analyzing incidence, prevalence, disability-adjusted life years (DALYs), and years lived with disability (YLDs), stratified by gender and reported with 95% uncertainty intervals (UIs).



RESULTS: The incidence and prevalence of falls increased for both genders from 1990 to 2019, with males showing a higher relative increase in prevalence rates (57% for males vs. 26% for females). The disability burden, indicated by DALYs, increased by 4% for males and decreased by 10% for females, whereas YLDs saw an increase of 38% for males and 8% for females. The analysis highlights a notable rise in both the frequency of falls and their associated disability, with gender-specific variations emphasizing greater impacts on males.



CONCLUSIONS: The findings illustrate a significant increase in fall-related incidents and associated disabilities among older adults in Saudi Arabia, with distinct gender differences. These trends call for targeted public health interventions and further research into the underlying causes of falls, risk factors, and effective prevention strategies. Such measures are essential to mitigate the impact of falls, improve health outcomes, and enhance the quality of life for the aging population.

