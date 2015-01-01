SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Yıldırım G, Sarı B. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e566.

(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)

10.1017/dmp.2023.219

38131182

OBJECTIVE: In the aftermath of earthquakes, the availability of emergency units and operating rooms (OR) in hospitals can make a difference in the survival of those injured. OR professionals' experience during earthquakes is vital for ensuring safe and effective surgical procedures. This study was conducted to explore perceptions and describe the experiences of OR professionals, aiming to improve OR processes during and after earthquakes.

METHODS: This phenomenological study employed semi-structured interviews to collect qualitative data from 16 OR professionals who experienced the earthquake.

PURPOSEful sampling was utilized for face-to-face interviews, and MAXQDA20 was used for content analysis.

RESULTS: The primary themes included workplace perspectives, during-earthquake experiences, ethical considerations, and post-earthquake experiences. The workplace was described as unique, dynamic, stressful, and disciplined. Participants experienced fear and panic during the earthquake. Abandoning patients was deemed unethical, resulting in ethical quandaries for professionals when their safety was at risk.

CONCLUSION: Participants displayed responsibility and ethical conduct while remaining with the patients during the tremor. Implementing practices is crucial in mitigating fear and chaos and improving information management. As such, it is highly recommended that hospital disaster plans incorporate the active participation of OR professionals.


earthquakes; experiences; operating rooms

