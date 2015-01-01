|
Yıldırım G, Sarı B. Disaster Med. Public Health Prep. 2023; 17: e566.
(Copyright © 2023, Society for Disaster Medicine and Public Health, Publisher Cambridge University Press)
38131182
OBJECTIVE: In the aftermath of earthquakes, the availability of emergency units and operating rooms (OR) in hospitals can make a difference in the survival of those injured. OR professionals' experience during earthquakes is vital for ensuring safe and effective surgical procedures. This study was conducted to explore perceptions and describe the experiences of OR professionals, aiming to improve OR processes during and after earthquakes.
earthquakes; experiences; operating rooms