Abstract

All epidemiological studies on pregnancy fall risk to date have relied on postpartum recall. This study investigated the accuracy of postpartum recall of falls that were reported during pregnancy, including assessment of fall efficacy as a possible reason for recall inaccuracy. Twenty participants reported fall experiences weekly during pregnancy, but one participant was excluded as an outlier. A fall efficacy questionnaire was completed every six weeks during pregnancy. A postpartum survey to mimic previous studies (Dunning, Lemasters, and Bhattacharya 2010; Dunning et al. 2003) was delivered to determine recall accuracy. Postpartum recall of fall events each gestational month matches the previous study (Dunning, Lemasters, and Bhattacharya 2010). However, recall of falls is 16% underestimated and recall of all fall events is 30% overestimated in postpartum survey. There is a slight relationship between fall efficacy and true falls, but not between fall efficacy and fall recall. Our study suggests fall risk needs to be intermittently surveyed throughout pregnancy rather than assessed via postpartum survey.Practitioner summary: This study investigated the accuracy of postpartum survey of fall risk during pregnancy and the possibility of fall efficacy as a covariate. We used three corresponding surveys. We found inaccuracies in postpartum survey, not explain by fall efficacy.

