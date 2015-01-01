|
Citation
Li Y, Scott Huebner E, Tian L. Eur. Child Adolesc. Psychiatry 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Holtzbrinck Springer Nature Publishing Group)
DOI
PMID
38133815
Abstract
Abundant studies have explored the relations among deviant peer affiliation, self-control, and aggression without separating within-person from between-person effects. Moreover, it is unclear whether self-control mediates the associations between deviant peer affiliation and aggression during early adolescence. This longitudinal study used Random Intercept Cross-Lagged Panel Model to examine the dynamic relations among deviant peer affiliation, self-control, and aggression within individuals, including examining whether self-control mediated the relations between deviant peer affiliation and aggression. A total of 4078 early adolescents (54% boys, M(age) = 9.91, SD = 0.73) completed questionnaires on four occasions across 2 years.
Language: en
Keywords
Aggression; Deviant peer affiliation; Early adolescence; Random intercept cross-lagged panel model; Self-control