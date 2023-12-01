Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) targeting women is probably underestimated during a woman's lifetime. Venous thromboembolism (VTE) is a multifactorial disease associated with haemostasis-activating conditions. Minor injuries can trigger VTE.



OBJECTIVES: We aimed to look for an association between VTE and IPV in women taking combined oral contraceptives (COCs) METHODS: We performed a multicentric, international, matched case-control study. Patients were women with a first VTE associated with COC intake. Controls were women taking COCs undergoing regular gynaecological check-ups. Patients and Controls were matched for country, age, length of COC intake and type (997 pairs). IPV was evaluated using the WAST self-administrated questionnaire.



RESULTS: IPV, defined as a WAST score value at least 5, was diagnosed in 33 Controls (3.3 %) and 109 patients (10.9 %), conditional odds ratio (OR): 3.586, 95 % confidence interval (2.404-5.549), p < 0.0001. After multivariate analysis, the adjusted OR was 3.720 (2.438-5.677), p < 0.0001. Sensitivity analysis using increasing WAST score thresholds confirmed the association.



CONCLUSIONS: A first VTE in women taking COCs is associated with IPV. This association can have strong human consequences but also raises significant medical issues, for instance on the haemorrhagic risk of anticoagulant treatments in abused women. Pathophysiological studies are warranted.

