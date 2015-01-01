Abstract

Nerium oleander is an ornamental plant that belongs to the family Apocynaceae. It contains a cardiac glycoside named oleandrin, which is present in all parts of the oleander plant. Suicidal and medication-related deaths due to Nerium oleander poisoning are not uncommon. However, accidental deaths due to oleander leaf ingestion are most commonly encountered. We are reporting a case of an accidental ingestion of Nerium oleander leaf in a child by mistaking it for a guava leaf. The child presented to the casualty with vomiting, poor sensorium, hypotension, and shock. The child developed hyperkalemia, acute kidney injury, myocardial dysfunction, and bleeding manifestations. The urine output was decreased (< 0.5 ml/kg/h). Later, the child died after 36 h. On autopsy examination, periorbital puffiness and bluish discoloration of the nail beds were present. Petechial hemorrhages were present in the heart, kidney, and mesentery. The stomach mucosa was hemorrhagic. Histopathologically, the lung showed interstitial congestion, the liver showed centrilobular necrosis, and the kidney showed acute tubular necrosis. Toxicology analysis was positive for oleander poisoning. This case highlights the toxic nature of Nerium oleander ingestion and the importance of avoiding such plants around residential areas.

