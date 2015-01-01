Abstract

Recent studies have evaluated parental knowledge of safe sleeping practices for their infants by using follow-up questionnaires at postnatal obstetric clinic visits. While many parents increase their knowledge of the key features of safe sleeping during antenatal visits, a significant number subsequently fail to adhere to guidelines. An additional way to assess parental understanding of safe and unsafe sleeping practices may be to incorporate information from pathological evaluations of infants who do not survive. Specifically, information from careful investigations of death scenes and meticulous autopsy examinations may be a useful way to complement clinical surveys so that the chances of assisting parents in future with their understanding of safe infant sleep practices will be maximised.

