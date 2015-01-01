|
Citation
|
Maciel MR, Calsavara VF, Zylberstajn C, Mello MF, Coimbra BM, Mello AF. Front. Psychol. 2023; 14: e1325622.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Frontiers Research Foundation)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38130963
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
INTRODUCTION: Attachment patterns are established during early childhood; however, extreme experiences throughout life may change this structure, either toward attachment security or insecurity. We analyzed changes in attachment dimensions in women with acute post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) following sexual assault, that were randomized to a 14-week treatment with either the medication sertraline or Interpersonal Psychotherapy.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
sexual assault; treatment; attachment; post-traumatic stress disorder; interpersonal psychotherapy