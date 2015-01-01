Abstract

BACKGROUND AND AIMS: The connection between marital status and suicidal behavior has been poorly assessed in South Asia. We aimed to see the proportion of marital status in individuals with suicidal behavior in South Asian countries.



METHODS: We followed PRISMA guidelines and registered the protocol in advance (PROSPERO 2023 CRD42023399906). A systematic search was conducted in Medline, Embase, and PsycINFO. Meta-analyses were performed to pool the proportion of married individuals with suicidal behavior (total [suicide + suicide attempts], suicide, and suicide attempt) in South Asian countries. We considered suicidal behavior consist of suicide and suicide attempts (nonfatal).



RESULTS: Our search identified 47 studies for this review from 6 countries published from 1999 to 2022 with a sample size ranging from 27 to 89,178. The proportion of married individuals was 55.4% (95% CI: 50.1-60.5) for suicidal behavior, 52.7% (95% CI: 44.5-60.7) for suicides, and 43.1 (95% CI: 32.9-53.9) for suicide attempts. The proportion of married persons among suicide attempts varied significantly across countries (p = 0.016) which was highest (61.8%; 95% CI: 57.2-66.2) in India, followed by Bangladesh (52.5%; 95% CI: 41.8%-62.9%) and Pakistan (45.1%; 95% CI: 30.9-59.9). The pooled proportions did not differ significantly in relation to the quality of the studies (p = 0.633).



CONCLUSION: This review identified married persons died more than others by suicide in South Asian countries while single persons attempted suicide than married. As the current study did not assess any cause-and-effect association, a cautious interpretation is warranted while considering married marital status as a risk factor.

Language: en