Abstract

OBJECTIVE: The objective of this study was to analyze the incidence and characteristics of sports-related concussions (SRCs) for a professional ice hockey team during one regular season in the International Central European Hockey League.



BACKGROUND: Repeated concussions are a common cause of long periods of absence in team contact sports, with a wide range of potential short- and long-term consequences for the affected athlete. Questions mainly regarding early diagnosis and ideal follow-up treatment remain unanswered, especially regarding the timing of return to sports (RTS).



METHOD: A prospective data analysis for a professional ice hockey team during a regular season was conducted. Firstly, concussions per 1000 athlete exposure (AE) and average time loss due to SRC were calculated. Secondly, the data from ImPACT Applications were analyzed for those players who were diagnosed with an SRC.



RESULTS: Five SRCs were evaluated during the regular season, which resulted in 1.35 concussions/1000 AEs, a maximum of 17 missed games, and a median of three games per SRC. The average symptom count was 9.6, with the most common symptoms being headache, sensitivity to light, and dizziness.



CONCLUSIONS: SRCs sustained in professional ice hockey are a common in-competition injury, while practices play a subsidiary role. The duration of RTS is highly individual and can be associated with symptoms lasting days to months.

