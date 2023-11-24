Abstract

Cyberbullying is considered a serious health problem that mainly affect adolescents, with different characteristics depending on the role in which they are directly involved. The objective of our research was to analyze the sociodemographic characteristics and psychopathological behaviors among the roles of those involved in cyberbullying (victims, aggressors, bystanders and aggressive victims). The study participants were 280 students aged between 12 and 17 years (61.8% female) from the Region of Murcia, Spain. The Cyberbullying Screening of Bullying among Peers, the Clinical Analysis Questionnaire and a sociodemographic survey were used. Hierarchical regression analysis was used. This study showed that the roles of those directly involved in cyberbullying correlate with psychopathological behaviors. It is a priority to promote prevention programs aimed at improving cyberbullying among students.

