Abstract

Mountain biking is growing in participation but carries risk for severe injury and burden on health systems. Little is known about the impact of these injuries on emergency medical services, definitive healthcare, and factors contributing to accidents. This review aimed to determine the health service impacts of severe mountain bike trauma and risk factors, with a view to understanding critical gaps and needs. A systematic online search was conducted using the databases PubMed and MEDLINE complete and grey literature relating to mountain bike injury since the databases' inception to July 2023. The results show that although mountain biking has relatively high injury rates that are increasing, the impacts on health services were rarely documented, with some evidence indicating that even small increases in injuries from race events can overwhelm local health services. Severe injuries were more common in downhill disciplines. However, the definitions of what constitutes severe injury were variable. Severe injuries were more common in downhill disciplines, influenced by the rider skill level, demographics, participation in competitive events, trail design, environmental factors, and healthcare availability. Further research in these areas is needed, along with the more consistent reporting of injury severity.

