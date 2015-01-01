Abstract

BACKGROUND: Fall deaths in the USA almost tripled in the twenty-first century. While various interventions have been effective in reducing fall deaths, they have failed to make a substantial impact at a population level.



MAIN BODY: An overarching factor that has been relatively neglected in fall injury prevention is the need for more and better data. We need better data on the causes and circumstances of older adult fall deaths. While there are excellent national surveillance systems on the circumstances of other injury deaths (e.g., motor vehicle crashes, suicides, and homicides), such a system is lacking for fall deaths. These other data systems have been instrumental in indicating and evaluating policies that will reduce injury. It is also important to provide consumers with better information concerning the many products that affect the likelihood of fall injury (e.g., flooring, hip protectors, footwear). Automotive buyers are provided with relevant up-to-date make-model safety information from crash tests and real-world performance. Such information not only helps protect buyers from purchasing dangerous products, but it provides producers with the incentive to make ever safer products over time.



CONCLUSION: We believe that creation of a national surveillance system on the circumstances of fall deaths, and increased testing/certifying of fall-related products, are two steps that would help create the conditions for continuous reductions in fall fatalities. Fall prevention should apply some of the same basic strategies that have proved effective in addressing other injuries.

Language: en