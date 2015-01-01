Abstract

Implementation is a new 'science', gaining recognition with the first national conference in 2007 and publication of Implementation Science the journal, in 2006. The core purpose of defining and growing this body of work, is to more effectively bridge the 'know-do' gap. That is, not to define the gold standard of what we know we should be doing, but to figure out how we get from knowing we should be doing a thing, to actually doing the thing. Human behaviour change on the individual, or the system level, is hard. Whether it's something as tried and true as hand-washing, or a new practice management guideline, many external and internal factors influence whether a program for change will be adopted, effective, or sustained. Dissemination and Implementation Science offers a catalogue of tools that can be used to ensure we understand the dynamic multi-level environment amidst which we are attempting to introduce change, and that we have done our best to fit the intervention for that environment, adapting as we go. Changing practice to stop doing things, even when evidence shows harm, is equally or even more difficult. The concept of de-implementing when necessary can benefit from similar approaches...

Language: en