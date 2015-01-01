|
Citation
|
Airaksinen N, Kemppainen K, Handolin L, Espro C, Virtanen K, Heinänen M. Injury 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
38135611
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVE: The Finnish national Traffic Safety Strategy 2022-2026 seeks to halve the number of road fatalities and serious injuries from 2020 to 2030. The strategy states that better information on bicycle crashes is needed for safety promotion. The aim of this study was to describe the demographics, injury characteristics, alcohol involvement, and helmet use of severely injured cyclists and to compare single bicycle crashes (falling alone or hitting a fixed object) to collisions. MATERIAL AND METHODS: We identified all bicycle crashes between 2006 and 2021 from the Helsinki Trauma Registry (HTR). Variables analysed were basic patient demographics, Abbreviated Injury Scale (AIS) codes, AIS 3+ injuries, injured body regions, patient Injury Severity Score (ISS) and New Injury Severity Score (NISS), 30-day in-hospital mortality, ICU length of stay, injury mechanism, alcohol use by the injured cyclists, and helmet use.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Injury; Alcohol; Cycling; Bicycle helmet; Injury mechanism; Registry study