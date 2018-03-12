Abstract

This work deals with a systematic review of the literature data concerning the theme of integrated approaches to occupational health and safety management, with particular reference to the programming of assistance plans, which guide companies' organizational choices by also addressing the principles of Total Worker Health. In the current regulatory framework on this issue, the UNI ISO 45001: 2018 standard "Occupational health and safety management systems-Requirements and guidance for use" (published on 12 March 2018)" assumes relevance, defining dynamic approaches to occupational health and safety management systems-paying particular attention to external contextual factors that may influence corporate organizational decisions. The adoption of these systems is not mandatory but allows companies to fulfill their duties in terms of health and safety at work through an organizational approach aimed at the awareness, involvement, and participation of all subjects of the company prevention system, progressing past the phase of mere technological and prescriptive approaches towards a holistic vision of prevention that places the person at the center of preventive actions. In this context, the role of institutional networks and socio-economic partnerships assumes particular importance via the activation of territorial assistance interventions to support companies aimed at improving risk management levels. To this end, the importance of verifying the effectiveness of assistance interventions emerges from the scientific debate using indicators such as quantitative indicators aimed at measuring the performance of all phases of an intervention, with particular attention to their effects in terms of the improved solutions developed.

