Abstract

BACKGROUND: Intimate partner violence (IPV) is associated with increased risk of HIV acquisition and reduced engagement in HIV care. There is limited understanding of the ways in which IPV exposure and other maladaptive relationship dynamics may influence adherence to antiretroviral treatment (ART) and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) for individuals in committed, HIV serodifferent partnerships.



METHODS: We used binomial generalized linear mixed effect regression models to evaluate the association between IPV exposure and ART/PrEP adherence among members of serodifferent couples in Uganda. Secondarily, we assessed the association between relationship powerlessness and ART/PrEP adherence.



RESULTS: We enrolled and followed both partners in 149 heterosexual serodifferent couples. The partner living with HIV was female in 64% of couples. IPV exposure was associated with low ART adherence (15% vs. 5% in quarters with no IPV, odds ratio [OR]: 4.78, 95% confidence interval [CI] 1.48 - 15.42) but not low PrEP adherence (33% vs. 36%, p=0.69). Among HIV-negative individuals, those reporting moderate relationship powerlessness were less likely to have poor PrEP adherence compared to those with low relationship powerlessness (20% vs. 30%, OR: 0.57, 95% CI 0.36 - 0.90). We observed no association between relationship powerlessness and ART adherence.



CONCLUSIONS: We found that IPV exposure was associated with low adherence to ART and that relationship powerlessness was associated with good adherence to PrEP. These findings contribute to the evidence base outlining the influence of IPV and relationship power on ART/PrEP adherence for individuals in HIV serodifferent unions.

Language: en