Abstract

AIM: The study aimed to explore the experiences of care and recovery among older patients treated for physical trauma.



DESIGN: A qualitative study with a constructivist grounded theory design.



METHODS: Fifteen in-depth interviews with older adults recovering from physical trauma were conducted and analysed between 2019 and 2023, in accordance with grounded theory methodology.



RESULTS: The findings show that for older patients who suffered physical trauma, the core category was the strive to recapture autonomy. This was achieved by means of Adaptation, Reflection and Interactions, which constitute the three main categories. Recovery involves facing and navigating various new life challenges, such as increased dependency on others, managing difficult symptoms and adapting in various ways to everyday life. The recovery process was influenced by fear, hope and the attitude towards new challenges.



CONCLUSION: Older adults being cared for after a traumatic event have a difficult path to recovery ahead of them. Dealing with increased unwanted dependency on others was a main concern for the participants. Undertreated symptoms can lead to undesired isolation, delayed recovery and further increase unwanted dependency. On the other hand, hope, which was defined as having a positive approach to life and longing for the future, was a strong accelerating factor in the recovery process.



IMPACT: As a result of this study, we have established that older patients experience the initial period after trauma as difficult and that support in the initial phase can be helpful when returning home. As healthcare services are under increasing pressure because of an ageing population, this study contributes by addressing an understudied population and clarifying their concerns.



REPORTING METHOD: Reporting adheres to the COREQ (COnsolidated criteria for REporting Qualitative research) Checklist.



PATIENT OR PUBLIC CONTRIBUTION: No patient or public involvement.

Language: en