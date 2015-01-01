SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Zhang Kudon H, Herbst JH, Richardson LTC, Smith SG, Demissie Z, Siordia C. J. Elder Abuse Negl. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/08946566.2023.2297227

PMID

38129823

Abstract

Abuse of older adults is a public health problem. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS) is a nationally-representative, telephone survey for non-institutionalized adults in the United States. To determine the prevalence and factors of intimate partner psychological aggression and physical violence and sexual violence by any perpetrator against older adults, we analyzed NISVS 2016/2017 data (n = 10,171, aged ≥ 60 years). Past 12-month prevalence of psychological aggression, physical violence, and sexual violence was 2.1%, 0.8%, and 1.7%, respectively. Odds of psychological aggression were significantly higher among those with hearing or vision impairment, and lower among those aged ≥70 years. Odds of physical violence were significantly higher for males and for those with hearing or vision impairment. Odds of sexual violence were significantly higher for unpartnered individuals and those with cognitive impairment; and lower for those aged ≥ 70 years. Epidemiologic studies of violence against older adults can inform population-specific prevention strategies.


Language: en

Keywords

risk factors; intimate partner violence; sexual violence; elder abuse; Abuse of older adults

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print