Abstract

Abuse of older adults is a public health problem. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey (NISVS) is a nationally-representative, telephone survey for non-institutionalized adults in the United States. To determine the prevalence and factors of intimate partner psychological aggression and physical violence and sexual violence by any perpetrator against older adults, we analyzed NISVS 2016/2017 data (n = 10,171, aged ≥ 60 years). Past 12-month prevalence of psychological aggression, physical violence, and sexual violence was 2.1%, 0.8%, and 1.7%, respectively. Odds of psychological aggression were significantly higher among those with hearing or vision impairment, and lower among those aged ≥70 years. Odds of physical violence were significantly higher for males and for those with hearing or vision impairment. Odds of sexual violence were significantly higher for unpartnered individuals and those with cognitive impairment; and lower for those aged ≥ 70 years. Epidemiologic studies of violence against older adults can inform population-specific prevention strategies.

