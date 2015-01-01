Abstract

OBJECTIVES: Global cognitive changes in older age impact driving behaviour and road safety, but how spatial orientation differences impact driving behaviours is unknown on a population level, despite clear implications for driving policy and evaluation during ageing. The present study aimed to establish how spatial navigation changes impact driving behaviour and road safety within a large cohort of older adults.



METHODS: 804 participants (mean age: 71.05) were recruited for a prospective cohort study. Participants self-reported driving behaviour followed by spatial orientation (allocentric & egocentric) testing and a broader online cognitive battery (visuomotor speed, processing speed, executive functioning, spatial working memory, episodic memory, visuospatial functioning).



RESULTS: Spatial orientation performance significantly predicted driving difficulty and frequency. Experiencing more driving difficulty was associated with worse allocentric spatial orientation, processing speed, and source memory performance. Similarly, avoiding challenging driving situations was associated with worse spatial orientation and episodic memory. Allocentric spatial orientation was the only cognitive domain consistently affecting driving behaviour in under 70 and over 70 age groups, a common age threshold for driving evaluation in older age.



DISCUSSION: We established for the first time that worse spatial orientation performance predicted increased driving difficulty and avoidance of challenging situations within an older adult cohort. Deficits in spatial orientation emerge as a robust indicator of driving performance in older age, which should be considered in future ageing driving assessments, as it is has clear relevance for road safety within the ageing population.

