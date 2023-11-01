Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Firearm-related injuries and deaths are an endemic problem in the US, posing a burden on the healthcare system with significant social and economic consequences. As front-line care providers for these patients, neurosurgeons are both knowledgeable about these injuries and credible messengers in the public discussion of ways to reduce firearm injuries. The purpose of this study was to explore US-based neurosurgeons' views and behaviors regarding firearms to understand and define a potential role for neurosurgical organizations in advocacy efforts to reduce firearm death and injuries.



METHODS: The authors conducted an anonymous survey of US neurosurgeons using the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) member database from April to June 2023. The 22-question survey included questions related to firearm ownership, personal views on firearms, and support for both general and policy-specific advocacy efforts to reduce firearm deaths and injuries.



RESULTS: The survey response rate was 20.7%, with 1568 of the 7587 members invited completing the survey. The survey completion rate was 93.4%, with 1465 of the 1568 surveys completed and included in this analysis. The majority of respondents were male (raw: 81.7%; weighted 81.1%), White (raw: 69.7%; weighted 70.2%), and older than 50 years (raw: 56.2%; weighted: 54%). Most respondents reported treating patients with firearm injuries (raw: 83.3%; weighted: 82%), 85.5% (weighted: 85.1%) had used a firearm, and 42.4% (weighted: 41.5%) reported owning a firearm. Overall, 78.8% (weighted: 78.7%) of respondents felt that organized neurosurgery should participate in advocacy efforts. When examining individual policies, those that restrict the acquisition of firearms garnered the support of at least 65% of respondents, while nonrestrictive policies were supported by more than 75% of respondents. Free-text responses provided insight into both motivations for and objections to organizational advocacy.



CONCLUSIONS: The majority of US-based neurosurgeons support involvement in advocacy efforts to reduce firearm deaths and injuries. Themes expressed by members both supporting and objecting to advocacy provide insight into approaches that could ensure broad support. Neurosurgical organizations such as the AANS and Congress of Neurological Surgeons may use the results of this survey to make informed decisions regarding involvement in advocacy efforts on behalf of their membership to lessen the burden of firearm injury in the US.

Language: en