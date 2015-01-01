Abstract

Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odourless and tasteless gas which can be produced by the incomplete combustion of carbon-containing fuels. Compared to vehicular CO suicides, unintentional cases (excluding those related to fires) are much less common. Increased education surrounding the risks associated with the accumulation of CO in enclosed spaces has contributed to a reduced incidence of unintentional CO poisonings. However, such cases may remain undetected, particularly in domestic and recreational settings where scene findings are often non-specific. The current study of unintentional CO poisonings in South Australia and the Northern Territory, each with a unique climate (Mediterranean and tropical respectively), demonstrated differences in the circumstances of death. Several cases where individuals used carbon-producing fuel sources for heat, both in domestic and vehicular settings and without adequate ventilation, resulted in fatal outcomes. Less common scenarios involved faults in equipment (e.g. a hot water heater), vehicle faults resulting in the accumulation of fatal levels of CO in enclosed spaces, and inadvertent introduction of CO into a diving oxygen supply in a recreational aquatic setting. In ascertaining the cause of death, other considerations include the potential role of underlying chronic cardiovascular and respiratory disease and age which may increase an individual's susceptibility to CO toxicity. Understanding the wide variety of presentations and contributing factors in cases of fatal CO poisoning including consideration of climate-specific differences in domestic and extra-domestic settings may enable improved detection at autopsy.

