Lovrić S, Klarić M, Lovric I, Camber R, Krešić Ćorić M, Kvesic J, Kajic-Selak A. Medicine (Baltimore) 2023; 102(51): e36733.
(Copyright © 2023, Lippincott Williams and Wilkins)
38134067
Childhood trauma is an important predictor of psychotic disorders, with special emphasis on physical and sexual abuse. It influences the clinical picture and course of psychotic disorders. This study was conducted in the Department of Psychiatry of the University Clinical Hospital Mostar. The sample consisted of 135 participants, aged 18 to 65 years. The screening instrument to examine cognitive status was the short version of MMSE-2. Patients' background information was collected using a sociodemographic questionnaire constructed for this study. To determine childhood trauma, the Child Abuse Experience Inventory was used to examine physical, sexual, and emotional abuse, neglect and domestic violence. The positive and negative syndrome scale scale was used to evaluate the clinical profile of psychoticism, the SSI questionnaire was used to evaluate the severity of suicidality, and the functionality of the participants was evaluated using the WHODAS 2.0.
