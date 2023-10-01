|
Nguyen C, Moeller KE, McGuire M, Melton BL. Ment. Health Clin. 2023; 13(5): 217-224.
(Copyright © 2023, College of Psychiatric and Neurologic Pharmacists)
38131055
INTRODUCTION: The legalization of cannabidiol (CBD) across the United States, in varying degrees, has made CBD easily accessible to consumers for complementary and medical purposes. However, there is a paucity of scientific evidence on the benefits and risks of commercially available CBD. In the literature, 2 studies have gathered consumer perceptions and attitudes on cannabis products, specifically CBD, using survey-based questionnaires. This study aimed to build on the aforementioned studies in obtaining consumer perception and knowledge of CBD products using a national survey-based questionnaire.
survey; perception; cannabidiol; consumer; drug resources