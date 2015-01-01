|
Teshome L, Adugna H, Deribe L. PLoS One 2023; 18(12): e0295494.
(Copyright © 2023, Public Library of Science)
38134007
INTRODUCTION: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a worldwide public health problem and major human and legal rights abuses of women. It affects the physical, sexual, and psychological aspects of the victims therefore, it requires complex and multifaceted interventions. Health providers are responsible for providing essential healthcare services for IPV victims. However, there is a lack of detailed information on whether or not health providers are ready to identify and manage IPV. Therefore, this study aimed to assess health providers' readiness and associated factors in managing IPV in public health institutions at Hawassa, Ethiopia.
