Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Intimate Partner Violence (IPV) is a worldwide public health problem and major human and legal rights abuses of women. It affects the physical, sexual, and psychological aspects of the victims therefore, it requires complex and multifaceted interventions. Health providers are responsible for providing essential healthcare services for IPV victims. However, there is a lack of detailed information on whether or not health providers are ready to identify and manage IPV. Therefore, this study aimed to assess health providers' readiness and associated factors in managing IPV in public health institutions at Hawassa, Ethiopia.



METHOD: Institutional based cross-sectional study was conducted through a simple random sample of 424 health providers. Data was collected with an anonymous questioners using physician Readiness to Manage Intimate Partner Violence Survey (PREMIS) tool. Linear regression analysis was used to examine relationships among variables. The strength of association was assessed by using unstandardized β with 95% CI.



RESULTS: The mean score of perceived provider's readiness in managing IPV was 26.18± 6.69. Higher providers age and providers perceived knowledge had positive association with provider perceived readiness in managing IPV. Whereas not had IPV training, absence of a protocol for dealing with IPV management, and provider attitude had a negative association with provider perceived readiness in managing IPV.



CONCLUSION AND RECOMMENDATION: This study reviled that health providers had limited perceived readiness to manage IPV. Provision of training for providers and develop protocol for IPV managements have an important role to improve providers readiness in the managements of IPV.

Language: en