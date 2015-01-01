Abstract

Many people from the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) have experienced traumatic events due to human rights abuses, violence, and conflict in the region, with potential psychological consequences including symptoms of posttraumatic stress and comorbid mental health problems. Yet, little is known about how different posttraumatic stress symptoms unfold in Arabic-speaking people who have experienced diverse traumatic events. This study examined latent classes based on posttraumatic stress symptoms, differences across classes concerning comorbid mental health symptoms and quality of life, and several predictors, including sociodemographic characteristics, social support, and trauma-related characteristics. Participants were 5,140 traumatized Arabic-speaking individuals who had registered for an online intervention. Latent class analysis was conducted to identify distinct classes based on DSM-5 posttraumatic stress symptoms. Multinomial logistic regression was used to analyze predictors of class membership. Differences between classes in severity of posttraumatic stress, depressive, anxiety, and somatoform symptoms, as well as quality of life were examined. Five different latent classes were identified: a general high posttraumatic stress symptom class (43.8%), a high posttraumatic stress symptom-low avoidance class (12.8%), a mixed posttraumatic stress symptom class (20.9%), a high dysphoric-low reexperiencing/avoidance class (14%), and a general low posttraumatic stress symptom class (8.4%). The classes differed in severity of posttraumatic stress, depressive, anxiety and somatoform symptoms, and quality of life. Consistent significant predictors of class membership were gender, social support, cumulative trauma exposure, sexual violence and direct exposure during the most distressing trauma, as well as time since the most distressing trauma. Distinct symptom classes with quantitative and qualitative differences can emerge following exposure to trauma among help-seeking Arabic-speaking people from the MENA region, with gender, social support, and trauma-related characteristics predicting symptom presentation. The results have implications for identifying distressed people and enhancing interventions based on an individual's symptom presentation.

