Abstract

Family involvement following a patient's suicide attempt is important for suicide prevention and safety planning. However, there is no widely accepted approach to the post-suicide attempt family meeting. In this report, we propose a novel framework for this family meeting within the context of a patient case.



Suicide attempts are a significant cause of morbidity worldwide. Research is ongoing into best practices in suicide reattempt prevention. One meta-analysis suggests that active contact and follow-up demonstrate the clearest reduction in repeat suicide attempts at 12 months when compared to psychotherapy, pharmacology, and other methods. We argue that a well-planned, well-executed family meeting following a suicide attempt can prime a patient for engagement with follow-up, facilitating suicide prevention and safety planning.

