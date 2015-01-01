SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Panzer KV, Kavoussi AM, Penzner JB. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2023; 25(6): 23cr03565.

(Copyright © 2023, Physicians Postgraduate Press)

10.4088/PCC.23cr03565

38134394

Family involvement following a patient's suicide attempt is important for suicide prevention and safety planning. However, there is no widely accepted approach to the post-suicide attempt family meeting. In this report, we propose a novel framework for this family meeting within the context of a patient case.

Suicide attempts are a significant cause of morbidity worldwide. Research is ongoing into best practices in suicide reattempt prevention. One meta-analysis suggests that active contact and follow-up demonstrate the clearest reduction in repeat suicide attempts at 12 months when compared to psychotherapy, pharmacology, and other methods. We argue that a well-planned, well-executed family meeting following a suicide attempt can prime a patient for engagement with follow-up, facilitating suicide prevention and safety planning.


