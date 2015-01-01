|
Panzer KV, Kavoussi AM, Penzner JB. Prim. Care Companion CNS Disord. 2023; 25(6): 23cr03565.
(Copyright © 2023, Physicians Postgraduate Press)
38134394
Family involvement following a patient's suicide attempt is important for suicide prevention and safety planning. However, there is no widely accepted approach to the post-suicide attempt family meeting. In this report, we propose a novel framework for this family meeting within the context of a patient case.
Language: en