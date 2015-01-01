Abstract

OBJECTIVE: To understand the meanings attributed to family relationships by women who have experienced domestic violence.



METHOD: Explanatory study using Symbolic Interactionism and Grounded Theory as references. Data were collected from March to November 2021, through online interviews with 23 women found on the social media application Facebook®.



RESULTS: Data analysis allowed the construction of a theoretical model consisting of three processes: "We learned that it was normal to be mistreated": experiencing a context of violence in the family of origin; "I just wanted a family": experiencing partner violence and redefining family relationships in the context of violence.



CONCLUSION: The meanings attributed to family relationships are elaborated and modified according to the interpretation, trajectory of confrontation, and interactions of women with other individuals and objects in the social web, over time. When experiencing domestic violence, women give new meaning to their feelings and begin to attribute new values, emotions, and empathy to family relationships, expanding their understanding of their weaknesses and potential.

Language: pt