Abstract

Women with disabilities face increased precarity throughout their lives, with one of the most affected areas being their sexual and reproductive health. The aim of this study was to identify and analyze the scientific literature on obstetric violence against women with disabilities. The search was conducted from August to October 2022 in five databases: PubMed, Web of Science, Dialnet, SciELO, and Scopus. A total of 194 articles were retrieved, and after applying selection criteria, ten articles were analyzed. Through thematic analysis, the dimension "ableist obstetric violence towards women with disabilities" emerged.



FINDINGS suggest that women with disabilities are marginalized during obstetric care, resulting in untimely attention and cascading interventions. At present, there is scarce literature addressing this phenomenon from a rights-based perspective. Urgent measures are needed to train healthcare teams on the provision of care to people with disabilities. Additionally, it is crucial to critically examine the relationship between healthcare personnel and institutions to women with disabilities within the framework of their sexual and reproductive rights.



===



Las mujeres con discapacidad se ven enfrentadas a una mayor precariedad a lo largo de sus vidas. Una de las áreas más afectadas es su salud sexual y reproductiva. El objetivo de este estudio fue identificar y analizar la literatura sobre violencia obstétrica en mujeres con discapacidad. La búsqueda se realizó durante los meses de agosto a octubre de 2022 en cinco bases de datos: PubMed; Web of Science; Dialnet; SciELO y Scopus. Se recuperaron 194 artículos y luego de aplicar los criterios de selección se analizaron diez artículos. Del análisis temático, emergió la dimensión: "violencia obstétrica capacitista hacia mujeres con discapacidad". Los hallazgos sugieren que las mujeres con discapacidad son invisibilizadas durante la atención obstétrica, lo que genera un cuidado inoportuno e intervenciones en cascada. Existe escasa literatura que aborde el fenómeno desde una perspectiva de derechos. Es urgente contar con equipos de salud aptos para atender a personas con discapacidad, así como también, problematizar el vínculo entre el personal e instituciones de salud y las mujeres con discapacidad en el marco de sus derechos sexuales y reproductivos.

Language: es