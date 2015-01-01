SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Kowalski MA, Baumgart Z, Bergner C, Jones M. Sex. Abuse 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.

(Copyright © 2023, SAGE Publishing)

10.1177/10790632231224347

38134952

PURPOSE: Contrary to public opinion, empirical studies have consistently shown that persons convicted of a sexual offense (PCSO) are less likely to recidivate with a general offense. While researchers often point toward the surreptitiousness of sexual offending to explain low rates of recidivism, this paper tests a novel explanation: SOs recidivate at lower rates than persons convicted of a non-sexual offense (PCNSO) because they are more often revoked to prison before they are able to commit a new crime, perhaps owing to more restrictive post-release supervision guidelines.

METHODS: Using a sample of 196,468 unique male releases, the difference in general and sexual recidivism between PCSO (n = 29,420) and PCNSO was assessed through survival analyses (Cox regression models).

RESULTS: Results demonstrated that PCSO were significantly less likely to be reconvicted for a general crime, but more likely for a sex offense. They were also more likely to be reincarcerated due to a revocation without a new sentence. Accounting for revocations, the difference in reconviction risk lessens between the groups but does not disappear.

CONCLUSIONS: This analysis provides evidence that differences in community supervision are contributing to the difference in recidivism rates between PCSO and PCNSO. Implications and future research are discussed.


Language: en

recidivism; community reintegration; sex offender policy; sex offenses

