|
Citation
|
Caccese JB, Master CL, Buckley TA, Chrisman SPD, Clugston JR, Eckner JT, Ermer E, Harcum S, Hunt TN, Jain D, Kelly LA, Langford TD, Lempke LB, McDevitt J, Memmini AK, Mozel AE, Perkins SM, Putukian M, Roby PR, Susmarski A, Broglio SP, McAllister TW, McCrea M, Pasquina PF, Esopenko C. Sports Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
|
Abstract
|
OBJECTIVES: The purpose of this study was to determine sex differences in recovery trajectories of assessments for sport-related concussion using Concussion Assessment, Research and Education (CARE) Consortium data.
METHODS: National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes (N = 906; 61% female) from sex-comparable sports completed a pre-season baseline assessment and post-sport-related concussion assessments within 6 h of injury, 24-48 h, when they initiated their return to play progression, when they were cleared for unrestricted return to play, and 6 months post-injury. Assessments included the Standardized Assessment of Concussion, Balance Error Scoring System, Brief Symptom Inventory-18, Immediate Post-concussion Assessment and Cognitive Testing (ImPACT), Sport Concussion Assessment Tool-3 symptom evaluation, Clinical Reaction Time, King-Devick test, Vestibular Ocular Motor Screen, 12-item Short-Form Health Survey, Hospital Anxiety and Depression Scale, and Satisfaction with Life Scale.
RESULTS: Only the Vestibular Ocular Motor Screen Total Symptom Score at the 24-48 h timepoint (p = 0.005) was statistically significantly different between sexes. Specifically, female athletes (mean = 60.2, 95% confidence interval [CI] 51.5-70.4) had higher Vestibular Ocular Motor Screen Total Symptom Scores than male athletes (mean = 36.9, 95% CI 27.6-49.3), but this difference resolved by the time of return-to-play initiation (female athletes, mean = 1.8, 95% CI 1.1-2.9; male athletes, mean = 4.1, 95% CI 1.5-10.9).
CONCLUSIONS: Sport-related concussion recovery trajectories for most assessments were similar for female and male National Collegiate Athletic Association athletes except for Vestibular Ocular Motor Screen symptoms within 48 h of sport-related concussion, which was greater in female athletes. Female athletes had a greater symptom burden across all timepoints, suggesting that cross-sectional observations may indicate sex differences despite similar recovery trajectories.
Language: en