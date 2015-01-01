Abstract

Nitrous oxide abuse may cause functional cobalamin deficiency and subsequent damage to the peripheral nerves, the spinal cord, and the brain, a symptom complex best described by the term cobalamin neuropathy. Here, we report a case of cobalamin neuropathy with uncommon cerebral symptomatology following nitrous oxide intoxication and contextualize the symptomatology. A 22-year-old male with a history of mixed drug dependency presented at the emergency room after inhaling six 615 g cylinders, equal to ~1800 L, of nitrous oxide daily for two weeks. His main complaints were rapidly progressing paresthesias and gait difficulties, but he was also found to suffer from memory impairment and signs of extrapyramidal pathology in the form of dystonic posturing and athetosis. Neuroimaging demonstrated spinal cord hyperintensities consistent with subacute combined degeneration. The patient had low serum cobalamin and high plasma homocysteine, suggesting cobalamin neuropathy. After commencing treatment with parenteral hydroxocobalamin, plasma homocysteine normalized. The extrapyramidal symptoms disappeared during the first days of treatment, whereas the cognitive and peripheral symptoms only partially resolved over the following 20 days. This case highlights how neurological symptoms such as hyperkinetic movements and memory impairment may be associated with chronic nitrous oxide abuse. It is unclear to what extent these and other symptoms of cobalamin neuropathy are reversible, which underscores the public health concern.

Language: en